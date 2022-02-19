MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In an effort to raise thousands of dollars for the July Fourth fireworks, Mexico Beach held its Gumbo Festival.

Saturday’s event was the 22nd festival Mexico Beach has held. The city was forced to cancel its event last year because of COVID-19.

“Being able to come back in full force, it’s been an exciting, an exciting movement,” Mexico Beach Tourism Director Kimberly Shoaf said. “And it just continues to show Mexico Beach and our recovery efforts and our ability to keep moving forward.”

Shoaf said that Mexico Beach hoped to raise more than $10,000 on Saturday. Fireworks generally cost the city $20,000 each year. She expected 300-500 people to attend the festival.

“All the proceeds that are made today go toward the July 4th Best Blast on the Beach firework show,” Shoaf said.

The event was free. For people interested in eating gumbo, they could purchase tickets.

“The gumbo, the gumbo and the brunswick stew,” Port St. Joe resident Dave Leda said. “It’s awesome everybody comes out here and donates their time. Donates their materials and its a great thing for Mexico Beach.”