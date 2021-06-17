Mexico Beach has many new projects underway

MEXICO BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — It’s been a long road to recovery since Hurricane Michael hit the panhandle in 2018, but Mexico Beach has been hard at work getting its beach areas back to normal.

After a $60 million debris clean up, the city has shifted their focus.

This year, they’ve spent $20 million on projects like all new walkways, sand dunes, and brand new homes and businesses for Mexico Beach.



City Administrator Mario Gisbert said the recovery has been a community effort and he hopes the progress they’ve made is a new start for the community.

“When you come back to Mexico Beach it’s a fresh new start. Were building back and we are going to be stronger than we were before,” said Gisbert. “We are hopeful that coming soon you won’t even notice that we had one.”

Gisbert said their goal was to avoid taking out loans and so far everything has been funded through FEMA, Insurance, or the city’s own funds.

He said they still have a police and fire station to go.

Their next few projects will include building a 26-foot tall pier like the one in the Panama City Beach and rebuilding their marina and boat ramp area.

The marina is currently fully functional, but in about five months it will have amenities like a pavilion, bathrooms, and a cleaning station.



