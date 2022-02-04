MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mexico Beach Farmer’s Market will hold its first market since Hurricane Michael on February 12.

“We’re so excited for all of the vendors to come and anybody and everybody because this is a great city,” Farmer’s Market Manager, Sarah Gramlick said. “Since Hurricane Michael its still got a lot of growing to do, and we’d like to bring all that culture and all the people and everyone back and recognize this wonderful little town for what it is.”

Gramlick said it’s important for Mexico Beach to have their farmer’s market to help out small businesses and customers in the Eastern Panhandle.

“I know several people that may not live here but down in Port St. Joe and here in Mexico Beach, they drive all the way into Panama City Beach just to do some shopping especially after hurricane Michael,” Gramlick said. “It’s nice to bring it down here so they don’t have to go so far, they can enjoy the outdoors, and just enjoy some peace and comfort in their own hometown.”

Gramlick said as someone who used to be a vendor at the farmer’s market, she’s missed spending Saturdays at Parker’s Park.

“It brings light to your heart to see this place hasn’t been forgotten,” Gramlick said. “As much as the hurricane destroyed it, it’s coming back and it’s going to come back full force.”

The farmer’s market will be on the second and fourth Saturday each month from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Gramlick said they have several crafters who make soaps and art signed up right now, but they’re still looking for a food truck and some fruits and veggies vendors.

It costs $15 to apply. Vendors can either drop off their money and application to the Mexico Beach Welcome Center, email it to Gramlick at farmersmarketofmb@gmail.com or they can bring both items the day of the market.

For the application, see below.