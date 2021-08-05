Mexico Beach city administrator announces retirement

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mario Gisbert, the city administrator for Mexico Beach, has announced he is returning to retirement.

Gisbert was set to retire from his city manager job at Panama City Beach two years ago when he began helping Mexico Beach in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

Gisbert said the last two years have been successful for the little beach town.

“I’ve helped Mexico Beach over the last 20 months. We’ve taken them from $36 million dollars in debt to the point where we have 8 million in our account and all but $1 million paid off,” Gisbert said. “And there’s a great future for Mexico Beach.”

He added that the city is lined up to get another $20 million for restoring the city pier and rebuilding the police station, the fire station and other items. He also said the city has $5 million coming in for beach renourishment and $1.5 million for a floodgate at Canal Parkway.

“Mexico Beach is in a good position for its future and it allows me to go back into retirement where I can enjoy my time,” Gisbert said. “The council felt like it was in a good position. I agree with them that they’re in a good position. Keep in mind I did come here from retirement so I’m going back into retirement.”

Gisbert gave the city a six-week notice and said he will stay longer if the city has trouble finding a replacement. However, he also announced that he will be working at a new position. Gisbert described this new job as “part-time” and “a lot less stressful.”

During a recent workshop, some members of the city council offered praise for Gisbert’s work. In a Thursday morning phone call, Mayor Al Cathey offered his thoughts.

“I appreciate what he’s done,” he said. “Things happen… sometimes it’s just best people move on.”

Neither man said there was a single incident that led to Gisbert leaving.

“It was a mutual understanding, you know, sometimes things don’t work out,” Cathey said. “There was some, at times, discontent with his style of management… It was a mutual understanding, you know. Sometimes things don’t work out.”