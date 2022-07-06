MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach hit another Hurricane Michael recovery milestone.

The city reopened Sunset Park, making it the first park to reopen since the hurricane destroyed the town in 2018.

Prior to the grand opening of Sunset Park, the primary public bathroom in Mexico Beach was ‘Port-A-Potties.’

The hurricane destroyed several of the town’s public facilities including Sunset Park.

“Since the storm we’ve sort of been naked around here without any access to the beach in terms of amenities,” said Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey. “So opening Sunset Park is just a big plus for us and it’s another step to let people know we’re finding normal.”

Cathey said Wednesday was one of those feel good days on the road to recovery.

“Now that it’s here, you couldn’t have found anything architecturally that would have been more pleasing for Mexico Beach,” Cathey said.

Bonavic Construction has done several projects for Mexico Beach including Sunset Park.

Owner Charles Haskett, said they are happy to be a part of the Mexico Beach rebuild.

“Probably 20 minutes after the final inspection, we took the caution tape down there was probably 20 or 30 cars here that same day,” Haskett said. “It’s a big need for the city and has been well received so far.”

Mexico Beach Community Development Council President, Kimberly Shoaf, said they’re ready to show off the new park.

“It just continues to show how resilient our community is and how we are continuing to get back where we once before,” Shoaf said. “It’s even more pretty than was before and so we’re just so excited to have sunset park back and open.”

The park is located right next to the El Governor hotel on Highway 98.