Mexico Beach approves 32 additional single-family homes for construction

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company is getting ready to build more than 70 full-time homes in Mexico Beach after the city council approved the construction of 32 single-family homes at their October 12 meeting.

Mexico Beach City Administrator, Douglas Baber, said while Mexico Beach has plenty of rental properties, there’s still a need for permanent residences in the coastal community.

“Following Hurricane Michael, we lost a lot of homes and stuff that we had here in the town,” Baber said. “As Tyndall continues to grow, there’s more of a demand for homes, single-family homes, here in Mexico Beach.”

The St. Joe Company is getting ready to build 42 townhouses and 32 single-family homes. Baber said the new construction will be for people who live and work in the area.

“We do have plenty of rental property here,” Baber said. “It’s a great place to rent but we really want more residents here in the town utilizing everything we have to offer right here in the city of Mexico Beach.”

Baber is also hopeful the new homes will help rebuild the Mexico Beach economy.

“Some of our restaurants aren’t open seven days a week because we don’t have a whole lot of workforce so the more families we have move into this town, the more workforce we have to develop, the more things that we can offer to our residents in Mexico Beach,” Baber said. “So this is key in getting us going and revitalizing the economy here in Mexico Beach.”

While there isn’t a projected completion date for the single-family homes, Baber said the townhouses are expected to be completed by Spring 2022.