Mercy Chefs serving free meals to students during spring break

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — An organization that has been in Bay County since Hurricane Michael is continuing their community relief efforts.

Mercy Chefs is offering free meals to local students from March 16 to the 21st, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until the dinners run out at Oscar Patterson Elementary School. As a part of their ‘Beacon of Hope’ program and with schools out for spring break, Mercy Chefs is aiming to assist area students who rely on those school meals. Mercy Chefs founder and president Gary LeBlanc said they are only serving to go meals due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re doing only takeaway meals so we’re not having a congregation of folks assemble here. Staying with all the recommended federal guidelines, we’ve doubled and tripled our in-kitchen sanitation and food safety. Mercy Chefs is always dedicated to that but even now we think we have to do even more,” explained LeBlanc.

He also emphasized their commitment to the area and willingness to stay past this week and help during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Mercy Chefs is dedicated to staying on site and serving meals as long as that’s needed in the middle of this Coronavirus outbreak and we’re committed to staying in Bay County for even far into the future,” said LeBlanc.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

primary elections proceed

Thumbnail for the video titled "primary elections proceed"

Childcare facilities remain open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childcare facilities remain open"

Mercy Chefs serving free meals to students during spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercy Chefs serving free meals to students during spring break"

Seaside officials to close town effective March 21st

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seaside officials to close town effective March 21st"

Walton County holds emergency meeting, declares local state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County holds emergency meeting, declares local state of emergency"

Walton County restaurants taking precautions, tourists not concerned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County restaurants taking precautions, tourists not concerned"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.