Mercy Chefs serving free meals to students during spring break

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — An organization that has been in Bay County since Hurricane Michael is continuing their community relief efforts.

Mercy Chefs is offering free meals to local students from March 16 to the 21st, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until the dinners run out at Oscar Patterson Elementary School. As a part of their ‘Beacon of Hope’ program and with schools out for spring break, Mercy Chefs is aiming to assist area students who rely on those school meals. Mercy Chefs founder and president Gary LeBlanc said they are only serving to go meals due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re doing only takeaway meals so we’re not having a congregation of folks assemble here. Staying with all the recommended federal guidelines, we’ve doubled and tripled our in-kitchen sanitation and food safety. Mercy Chefs is always dedicated to that but even now we think we have to do even more,” explained LeBlanc.

He also emphasized their commitment to the area and willingness to stay past this week and help during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Mercy Chefs is dedicated to staying on site and serving meals as long as that’s needed in the middle of this Coronavirus outbreak and we’re committed to staying in Bay County for even far into the future,” said LeBlanc.