Mercy Chefs holds food giveaway and plans for another

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mercy Chefs held a food giveaway on Saturday and said being able to continually serve in Bay County is a privilege.

Masked up and ready to go, volunteers loaded boxes of food into cars.

Mercy Chefs operations manager, Johnathan White, said food has been a little bit harder to come by during COVID-19 for some people.

He said being able to give someone food can allow them to put their money toward other bills they need to pay such as rent or transportation.

White said having a presence in Bay County is important because he wants residents to remember they have not been forgotten.

“We know that Bay County is still hurting quite a bit since Michael and we’ve had a presence here since Michael so we wanted to make sure we got down here and helped as much as we could.”

Mercy Chefs plans to hold another food giveaway on Monday, March 1st. The giveaway begins at 3 p.m. at River Church at 5031 N. Star Ave in Panama City.

Officials with Mercy Chef said the giveaways typically last one hour but if there is still food to giveaway and cars in line, they will go past the hour.