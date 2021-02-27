[ NewsNation ] /
Nightly Three Hours Newscast on WGN America. No Opinions, just News. Click to learn more.

Mercy Chefs holds food giveaway and plans for another

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mercy Chefs held a food giveaway on Saturday and said being able to continually serve in Bay County is a privilege.

Masked up and ready to go, volunteers loaded boxes of food into cars.

Mercy Chefs operations manager, Johnathan White, said food has been a little bit harder to come by during COVID-19 for some people.

He said being able to give someone food can allow them to put their money toward other bills they need to pay such as rent or transportation.

White said having a presence in Bay County is important because he wants residents to remember they have not been forgotten.

“We know that Bay County is still hurting quite a bit since Michael and we’ve had a presence here since Michael so we wanted to make sure we got down here and helped as much as we could.”

Mercy Chefs plans to hold another food giveaway on Monday, March 1st. The giveaway begins at 3 p.m. at River Church at 5031 N. Star Ave in Panama City.

Officials with Mercy Chef said the giveaways typically last one hour but if there is still food to giveaway and cars in line, they will go past the hour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Gas prices on the rise

K-9 Training

St Joe breaks ground on Star Ave complex

A family-owned business is creating more jobs for Walton residents

TAFB investigates crash

'Say goodbye to the Y', well-known gas station closes its doors ahead of construction

More Local News

Don't Miss