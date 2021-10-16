Mental health evaluation held for final defendant in Guillen murder

(HOLMES COUNTY ADVERTISER) — A mental health evaluation was held earlier this week for William Shane Parker, who is charged in the 2020 homicide of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen with premeditated murder, abuse of a dead human body, and tampering with evidence.

Public Defender Derick Blount advised the court in a pre-trial hearing held Wednesday that Parker would be undergoing a mental health evaluation the following day and should be ready for trial in roughly a month.

While there are no felony trial dates for the remainder of the year, Judge Timothy Register stated he would like to see this go to trial before the end of the year.

“This has been on the books long enough,” said Judge Register. “If we need to use one of the misdemeanor trial dates to get that accomplished, then we will do that.”

Parker is set for another pre-trial hearing on November 17.