Mental health counselor has alleged relationship with client

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A licensed Okaloosa County mental health counselor has been charged with sexual misconduct by a psychotherapist over an alleged relationship she had with a client.

Susan Shelton, 46, was charged after the victim told Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies about an alleged relationship that started in November of 2018 and lasted until January 2019.

Shelton had been the victim’s therapist for two years.

The victim provided investigators pictures and video of the two outside of therapy, including inside Shelton’s home and showed the relationship was sexual in nature.

In addition, investigators found evidence on Shelton’s cellphone of website searches in January 2019 on the subjects of “dual relationship client with therapist” and “how to break up with a crazy partner without destroying u”.

Sexual misconduct by a psycho-therapist is a third degree felony.

