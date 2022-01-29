CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipley High School students who have excelled in the drama department will now have a new scholarship opportunity to apply for.

The fund has been set up in memory of Marsha Kent-Rodriguez who passed earlier this week.

40-year-old Kent-Rodriguez passed last Sunday at Capitol Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee after a brief illness.

She was a trained actress who first performed in productions at Chipley High School where she graduated from in 2000.

She then went on to perform at Chipola College, Tallahassee Community College and then at Tallahassee’s famed Mickee Faust club.

The Marsha Kent-Rodriguez scholarship has been established by her sister, Carol Kent-Wyatt in her memory and will be awarded by her family each year.

To read more about the scholarship and Kent-Rodriguez from our media partner, Washington County News, click here.