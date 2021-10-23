Memorial held to honor fallen PCB Sergeant Kevin Kight

Bikers and police gathered in Panama City Beach to honor Sergeant Kevin Kight.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bikers and police officers gathered Saturday in Panama City Beach to honor Sergeant Kevin Kight, who was shot in the line of duty 16 years ago while making a routine traffic stop on Front Beach Rd.

Motorcyclists from the Blue Knights Group, an organization of law enforcement bikers, rode down Middle Beach Road and Thomas Drive to honor Kight.

They also collected donations for the Blue Knights organization, which does charitable work like give toys to children.

“For this to be going on for so long, for them to keep remembering, it touches my heart,” Kight’s widow Christina Kight-McVay said.