Memorial Day weekend fire safety tips

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — If you are planning to spend time outside during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, grilling or maybe lighting off some fireworks, Bay County Fire Rescue has some safety tips to be aware of.

Officials recommend having a water hose nearby in case a fire starts and call 911 if an emergency happens so they can respond as soon as possible.

“We suggest you are about 10 feet away when you use it, not on the balcony,” said Battalion Chief Darrel Wise. “We’ve had calls to condominiums where people were using a grill on a balcony. Don’t be on a wooden deck for charcoal grills because you might have ash that falls out of the bottom of the grill and ignites the deck or ignites what’s under the deck where you don’t notice it for quite a while.”

Wise suggests if fireworks malfunctions, don’t walk over and try to pick them up. Let it sit so it does not self-ignite sitting in your hand.

For all these fire safety tips and more, visit the Bay County Fire Rescue webpage or call their non-emergency number to ask questions.