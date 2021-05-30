Memorial Day holiday could cause traffic delays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Cars filled up the roads in Panama City Beach on Sunday. If you plan to spend the Memorial Day holiday near the water, It may be smart to plan ahead for traffic delays.

Memorial day is the unofficial start of the summer season, but Panama City Beach Mayor, Mark Sheldon, said our beaches have been incredibly busy since last Memorial Day.

A few weeks ago, beach officials opened up Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway to reduce the amount of traffic on Highway 98, but Sheldon said it will still be a busy holiday.

“Traffic is still going to be what it is on Front Beach Road and Back Beach Road so plan accordingly please and have a little extra patience,” Sheldon said. “Memorial Day is a special time and we want to make sure people are kind and humble this weekend and just remember what the holiday is all about.”

With the growing number of visitors, Sheldon said he is dedicated to keeping Panama City Beach safe.

“Yeah we are doing everything we can to make sure we are a family friendly destination. In doing so, we want to go forward with some new fines as well, some increased fines. We are going from $50 to $500 for noise violations and things of that nature. We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to have a good family safe community.”

He urged people to be patient during this busy holiday weekend.