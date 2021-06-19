Melon-Head Whale washes up in Rosemary Beach

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A quick report from morning patrollers with the South Walton Turtle Watch allowed Gulf World Marine Institute to quickly get on scene for a live stranded Melon-Head whale Saturday morning.

According to GWMI, this particular animal was stranded in very poor conditions and unfortunately passed away on scene.

GWMI will be conducting a necropsy to try and learn as much as possible about this animal and its species.

As with any stranded animal, GWMI said the first thing to remember is never push the animal back into the water. Instead, they said to call responders like the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at *FWC or #FWC or NOAA at 1-877-433-8299 for marine mammal strandings.