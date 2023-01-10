PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Many people are anxiously awaiting the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night. The jackpot for the nationwide lottery game is now up to $1.1 billion.

The Mega Millions lottery topped $1 billion after no one won last Friday’s drawing. According to Mega Millions, this is the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

“They’re handed an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Tammi Bush, a Panama City resident. “It’s not every day you can win 1.1 billion dollars.”

It is very rare for the Mega Millions lottery game to reach the billion-dollar mark. Since 1996, the lottery game has only hit a billion three times.

“I’m excited,” said Panama City resident Heather Coyle. “I have just as much chance to win as anybody else does.”

Many locals are already thinking about what they would use this money for if they ever won.

“Well, I’ll start my business, get my LLC, go back to school, and get my cosmetology license,” said Kamera Johnson, a Panama City resident.

“If I win 1.1 billion dollars, the first thing I would do would be, like, pay off my house, buy, you know, dream truck, dream car, and make sure college is paid for,” Bush said.

For some people, this money would go toward not only family, but to people in need.

“I probably help much. A bunch of homeless people,” said David Darafrine of Cottondale.

“My brother died four years ago,” said Coyle. “He had Lou Gehrig’s, and I would put some in charity for that.”

Many playing the Mega Millions think they bring luck by choosing numbers with sentimental value. In Mega Millions, you just have to choose a few correct numbers to receive some cash back.

People have until 9:00 Central Time Tuesday night to buy Mega Millions tickets. The drawing is at 10:00 Tuesday night.