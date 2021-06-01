Meet the voice of the Bay Town Trolley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Town Trolley dispatcher, Tammie Mars, has spent over twenty years in the transportation business making sure her drivers start the day in a positive way and arrive to their destinations safely.

“I love blessing people, in the midst of my blessing, because it ain’t all about me,” Mars said.

Before becoming a dispatcher, she was a driver for twenty years. Mars said she would often sing gospel songs with her passengers on the bus and people still call her for encouragement or just to hear her voice.

“They’ll tell me Mrs. Tammie just sing with me and you know I’ll sing with them, because I love singing. I am a gospel singer,” Mars said.

When she isn’t working, Mars is at her church. She works with the children’s department and is the choir director of the children’s choir.

Even in her position as a dispatcher, she still finds herself singing. Mars said when it is an employee’s birthday she will sing her “birthday bash” over the radio.

Her boss, Trey Colmetz, the safety manager for First Transit, said she is a real asset to their team.

“She is always in a positive mood and she always has a good attitude. Her customer service is outstanding,” said Colmetz.

Bay Town Trolley has been serving the community for over twenty years and Mars said they are like a family.

“This organization here is really a great organization the team works very hard together,” Mars said.

She said she loves to make people happy and is inspired by others.