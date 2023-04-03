BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jacksonville-based program has now made its way to Bay County.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay has implemented Project Save Lives, a program to help those struggling with addiction, overcome substance abuse.

It has a high success rate of preventing opioid deaths.

“I thought I was going to die an addict and it just wasn’t true, you know? And I needed someone to come alongside me and give me that hope and I get to do that for others now,” Ascension Sacred Heart Lead Peer Support Melissa Warren said.

Peer Support Specialists like Warren help patients with substance abuse and provide support, checking in on the patients weekly for up to 90 days after they leave the emergency room.

“You feel like you’re past the point of being able to get clean and sober and that’s just not true, you know, and being able to give them that hope and let them know, like, there is another way out there,” Warren said.

In 2017, Duval County medical professionals were seeing two fentanyl-related deaths a day, and fire and rescue were responding to two overdose calls an hour.

Florida Springs Medical Director Dr. Raymond Pomm responded to the crisis by creating Project Save Lives.

“Before the peers entered the emergency room, even in Panama City as well as Duval County, it was very frustrating for the emergency room staff because they kept seeing the same faces over and over again. It was a revolving door, it was very frustrating. They didn’t have a lot to offer, they just released them knowing that they would die one day,” Pomm said.

Within six months of starting the program, they had no opioid-related deaths in Duval County.



“All they see is that addiction, so here comes a stranger that’s been in exactly that position before and they made it. They finally saw someone that’s going through exactly what they’re going through, but they made it,” Pomm said. “That spark of hope, I really believe sets the stage for a miracle.”

Pomm said they have wanted to bring the project to Bay County since it was created five years ago.

“There’s no question in my mind this tool is meaningful,” Ascension Sacred Heart Chief Medical Officer Mario Pulido said. “It’s impacting the outcome of these patients and it’s still early to measure mortality and survival, but these patients are from the very beginning, said January, moving in the direction towards a better outcome and a more sustainable survival pattern.”

They began implementing the program at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in January.

Since then, 50 percent of more than 200 patients have decided to engage in peer services.

Peer support specialists have to be in recovery for at least two years, they also have to go through 40 hours of training and a certification process.