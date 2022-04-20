PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today is April 20th, also known to many as 4/20.

It is usually a big day for medical marijuana dispensaries and here locally is no exception as FLUENT Cannabis Care in Panama City saw about double the usual number of patients.

Store Manager William Sumner highlighted marijuana’s medicinal benefits and how it can help treat conditions like chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and more.

“Even with all this information and experience, it’s hard to change that negative perception until you actually see it. I get a lot of patients who come in here and go ‘I voted against this and I was so wrong.’ Sometimes until you are using it yourself or your brother or your sister starts doing it, you don’t really believe the stuff you hear,” Sumner said. “Right now they don’t do sales tax on medical cannabis but if we ever went to recreational we would see a huge amount of tax revenues, especially from all the surrounding states. People come down to vacation and Florida could only benefit from it.”

Sumner added that he’s hopeful recreational use is legalized in the next 10 to 15 years.