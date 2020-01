PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County native turned New York City entertainer, Matthew Holtzclaw, will hold “An Evening of Magic & Comedy” at House of Bourbon January 29 at 7 p.m.

Holtzclaw has been recognized as a top magic and special effects performer, and will return to the Panama City area for this one event.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at www.houseofbourbonpc.com.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about what the performance will feature.