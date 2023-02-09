PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon.

Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008.

On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death.

“The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said.

After years of delays and retrials, Caylor was resentenced to death Thursday afternoon.

In July 2008, Caylor raped 13-year-old Melinda Hinson, strangled her with a lamp cord, then stuffed her body under the bed in his motel room at the Value Lodge Motel in St. Andrews.

Caylor later confessed to the murder a few days later, while he was in the Bay County Jail on a home invasion charge.

Caylor was initially sentenced to death in an 8-4 jury vote but since Florida changed its law, death sentences must be a unanimous verdict. This is the second re-tried case in the 14th circuit that’s resulted in the death penalty.

The first re-tried case was for Roderick Orme.

After the change in law, Caylor waived his right to a jury trial and said he wanted to be put to death. In recent years he changed his mind, with his fate decided by Patterson. Last November, he pled for his life to Patterson.

“If you spare my life there is so much good to come that I can do,” Caylor said.

But Patterson went against Caylor’s wishes.

“May God have mercy on your soul,” Caylor said.

Caylor’s been on death row since 2009.