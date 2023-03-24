PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the big exhibitors at this year’s Home and Garden Expo is the University of Florida’s IFAS Extension Office.

IFAS has its annual Master Gardener Plant Sale. They started off Friday morning with more than 1400 plants for sale.

Master gardeners grow the plants, propagate them, and donate them for sale. They’re also there to answer questions.

The plants range from $1 to $35.

All of the money raised helps IFAS do outreach programs through their extension office, but they went quickly. The plants are on a first come first serve basis.

“So the reason that we it’s first come first serve on the plants is that we don’t have a nursery or a greenhouse. All of these plants are grown in individual master gardener volunteers homes. We bring them in on the day of set up and we have an inspection done by the Department of Agriculture and we get a certificate to sell,” Julie B. McConnell with UF/IFAS Extension said.

By Friday afternoon, they completely sold out of plants.

McConnell said last year they raised a little over $4,000, this year they were hoping to make $5,000.

Although there are no more plants left, the Home and Garden Expo opens at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Bay County Fairgrounds.