BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is under a state of emergency and a burn ban after a now 1,000-acre fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate.

A combination of dry air, little rain and Hurricane Michael debris have made our area a breeding ground for wildfires.

Officials said they believe the fire started from someone burning trash or something else in their yard and it got out of hand.

More than 500 homes have been evacuated and hundreds of firefighters are doing everything they can to contain the fire.

Florida Forestry Officials said this wildfire season has started much earlier than usual and it’s more active.

“We don’t really start seeing our fire season pick up until mid-march into April and then it’ll last through May and June, but this year it seems like it started a whole lot earlier. We have dry conditions if you look at the US drought map, we’re in that area,” Forest Operations Administrator Michael Klassen said.

Several counties are now under a burn ban as a result of this fire.

“You know a lot of the fires that we’re seeing today and all throughout the week have been yard trash has gotten away. This fire is still under investigation from our standpoint – you know that’s the message don’t burn especially not right now,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

Officials said Hurricane Michael debris is fueling this massive wildfire.

“Please, please, please we want no one burning. All of our resources are tied up now and we don’t need another fire to deal with,” Carroll said.

Caroll said firefighters from all over the Panhandle have been brought in to help.

“They’re coming as far as Okaloosa County, we’ve got firefighters coming, we’ve got forestry division and the governor’s office they’re sending in resources so we’re blessed to have lots of people here,” Caroll said.

Officials estimate that about 200 firefighters are working on this wildfire.



Firefighters have been facing obstacles like changing wind directions which have made it difficult to fight this fire as well as the low humidity.

On Friday they expect there to be better conditions, but officials are fearing they will face some of the same challenges again on Saturday.