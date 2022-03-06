PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 49-year-old Fall River, Mass. woman was killed when she was struck by an SUV in Panama City Beach.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was trying to cross Front Beach Road near Joan Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle being driven by a Panama City Beach man.
She was rushed to a hospital but died from her injuries. The crash is under investigation.
