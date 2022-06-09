FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County sheriff’s deputies are intensifying their focus on potential active shootings, after a string of deadly incidents across the country.

“It’s caused us to look at what the trend is lately and what the trend is since last year, there has been a 52 percent increase in the number of active shooters, so that tells us right there that it is on the rise for whatever reason,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said they are making changes to procedures and training that will not only protect kids in school from active shooters, but people gathering in churches, restaurants, and grocery stores.

One area he’s hoping to improve equipment, by giving each of his deputies a ballistic shield.



“This is a ballistic shield and it’s made to withstand high caliber rifle ammo AR-15, AK-47 will not penetrate this so if we need to make an entry on an active shooter we will have the equipment to do it,” Smith said. “Training builds confidence, so the more you train the more confident to deal with a situation so that some of the things we are going to train more in so that are deputies are confident to go in and engage an active shooter.”

Smith said he’s also requiring his deputies to sign an oath, ensuring they will respond to an active shooter situation without hesitation.

He said small communities are not immune to this kind of situation.



“We gotta be prepared, that is why it is important to look at what is going on across the country and looking at the stat, looking at the numbers and preparing yourself for what could occur,” Smith said. “And that’s what we do all the time we train for things that might happen, hoping that they never do.”

Sheriff Smith said he hopes to have the new equipment and new training procedures in place by the beginning of the school year.