Masks optional at Bay County charter schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – With the school year just around the corner and COVID-19 cases again on the rise, area charter schools are examining their safety protocols.

North Bay Haven Charter Academy will be leaving mask-wearing up to the parents and students and will not be mandating them at this time.

Larry Bolinger, the chief education officer of North Bay as well as Bay Haven Charter Academy said student safety is a top priority, but mask-wearing is ultimately a personal choice.

“If a parent wants his or her child masked, we absolutely are going to honor that,” Bolinger said. “If any of our faculty or staff want to mask we are certainly going to honor that. We just believe that it has got to be a personal choice”

But with COVID-19 cases spiking in Bay County, North Bay will still be implementing other COVID-19 safety protocols within the school, such as social distancing of desks and in hallways.

Tina Lundgren, a North Bay parent, said she is confident in the protocols the school has in place.

“They are real upfront about what they are doing,” said Lundgren. “We have been getting emails saying ‘This is what’s going to happen, this is what’s going happen.’ They haven’t sent the final email yet because it is a work in progress but we are really happy about the way North Bay is handling it.”

Bolinger said the school is constantly monitoring the situation and will adjust its protocols accordingly if need be.

“I am comfortable coming back to school though because I have been gone for a year and I feel like I have missed so much so I am really excited,” said Katherine Lundgren, an upcoming junior at North Bay.

North Bay Haven Charter Academy starts back up on August 10th.