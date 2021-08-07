Marianna woman dies in Bay County car accident

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 25-year-old Marianna woman is dead and three more are recovering from critical and serious injuries after a car accident early this morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol a sedan was heading south on State Road 79 and a second car was heading north on State Road 79.

The driver of the first car was driving in the direct path of the second car which caused the first car to collide with the front right of the second car.

The first car rotated and stopped in a left turn lane.

The front right passenger of the first car was pronounced dead on scene and everyone else was transported to local hospitals.

FHP said the crash is also under investigation for possible impairment.