Marianna woman dies in Bay County car accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 25-year-old Marianna woman is dead and three more are recovering from critical and serious injuries after a car accident early this morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol a sedan was heading south on State Road 79 and a second car was heading north on State Road 79.

The driver of the first car was driving in the direct path of the second car which caused the first car to collide with the front right of the second car.

The first car rotated and stopped in a left turn lane.

The front right passenger of the first car was pronounced dead on scene and everyone else was transported to local hospitals.

FHP said the crash is also under investigation for possible impairment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

'Young people will die' doctor says as schools reopen

Questions are emerging surrounding scheduled events in Panama City Beach

BCSO seizes 13 pounds of meth, along with black tar heroin and fentanyl

Governor DeSantis responds to President Biden's 'Governor Who' comment

Conservatives try to slam brakes on infrastructure package

Increase in golf cart accidents raising concern in South Walton

More Local News

Don't Miss