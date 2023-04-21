MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna woman attacked another woman in her home with scissors and told her she planned to kidnap and kill her, according to the Marianna Police Department.

Erin Gillette, 36, is charged with burglary with battery, petit theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At about 8 p.m. on Wednesday night Gillette entered the victim’s home and used a pair of scissors to “intimidate and force” her out of her house.

Police added that they were called to the scene by a neighbor where they found Gillete “actively striking the victim in a nearby ditch.”

“Officers quickly restrained Gillette, who was persistently attempting to pursue the victim while in handcuffs in front of Officers,” police wrote in a news release. During the encounter, Gillette allegedly told the victim she planned to abduct her, steal her vehicle and then, “kill her, wrap her in a blue tarp, and leave her in the front yard.”

Officers added that Gillette had the victim’s car keys and that she “attempted to run over the victim multiple times in the roadway and ditch area, with the victim’s vehicle.”

Gillette was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.