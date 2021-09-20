Marianna police searching for shooting suspect

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna police are searching for a shooting suspect after two people were struck by gunfire while at a car wash, officers wrote in a news release.

The incident happened Friday night at Perfections Car Wash on Milton Avenue. Investigators said that while they were called to the scene two men arrived at Jackson Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victims said they were standing near the car wash with several other people when gunshots came from the wood line striking the two victims in the legs, investigators wrote.

The victims are expected to recover from their injuries, they added. The victims were unable to provide any suspect information.

“This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending upon the identification of the shooter,” investigators wrote.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to report it to the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.