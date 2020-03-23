Marianna Police Department investigating shooting

Breaking News
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Three Rivers Apartment Complex that officers say happened March 21 around 8 p.m.

According to the department, officers responded to reports of gunshots that night, and while heading to the complex, they learned a man arrived at Jackson Hospital after being shot.

Officers also said they found several vehicles with bullet holes at the apartment complex, which they believe is related to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125, or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

