MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna Police have arrested a man in a murder case more than four years old. 26-year-old Juqon Douglas was charged with killing 92-year-old Chatman Davis.

Police said the case was delayed by COVID-19, Hurricane Michael and staffing shortages. Police said they were also interviewing witnesses throughout the year.

“So over the past four years we actually spent time really tracking down witnesses, tracking down other evidence and you know, anything from video surveillance to just somebody that maybe have seen, Mr. Douglas, you know, that particular day,” Marianna Police Captain Tyler Scarborough said.

After being on the run for more than four years, police tracked down Douglas in Billings, Montana where he was already under investigation by officers for a domestic disturbance.

“Everything we’ve done over the past four years, obviously, you know, it was not public knowledge, you know, even though people wondered if we were still working that case, you know, behind closed doors, that case never got stopped, worked,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough said Douglas knew Adams. He believed Douglas tried to rob Adams which led to a physical altercation. Douglas then grabbed Adams’ gun and shot the veteran in Adams’ home on the 2800 block of Edenfield Street.

Police Chief Hayes Baggett said Douglas was a suspect for years as the department built its case. Earlier this month, a grand jury issued a formal indictment of Douglas.

“I don’t think anything new was uncovered,” Baggett said. “It was just a matter of taking everything and putting it together over this time period and getting the state attorney on board.”