MARIANNA, Fl. (WMBB) — Marianna police are looking for a man who walked into a Marianna family home without an invitation.

It happened around 6:40 Friday morning, at a home on Russ and Wynn Streets.

Police said the man entered through the front door, walked through the home, and into a bedroom.

That’s when the homeowner, armed with a gun, confronted the man and fired several shots at the suspect. The man then fled the home.

Marianna police are investigating the incident. They’re asking anyone with information to call them or Chipola crime-stoppers organization.