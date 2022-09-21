MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are working diligently to restore a popular park.

Jennings Field Park is the only recreational park on the south side of Marianna.

“Jennings Park has been around for a long time”, Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said. “It is an iconic park in the city of Marianna. It’s on the south side. The football teams, Pop Warner football, and baseball teams use the baseball fields and that open area as practice areas most of the time.”

But, the park was badly damaged when Hurricane Michael tore through the area in 2018.

“We actually had to use Jennings Park as a staging area for the debris and it became a mountain fairly quickly,” Dean said. “Once it was removed, the park was no longer a park and it was just an open space.”

Tuesday night, Marianna city commissioners approved a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to restore the park.

The state is giving $200,000, which the city will match with $200,000 in insurance money.

The master plan for the park includes a restored baseball field, a multi-purpose field surrounded by a walking track, and a new playground.

“It’s exciting to see change, it’s exciting to see additions, it’s exciting to see improvements in our community as always,” Dean said.

The park will also feature a new picnic pavilion and bathrooms, this time closer to Caledonia Street to increase accessibility.

City officials hope to have the Jennings Park renovation project completed by next fall.