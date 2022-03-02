MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A recent Boeing study shows the aviation industry will need more than 600,000 new pilots and more than 636,000 technicians over the next 20 years.

Former airman Jim Hart believes the Marianna Municipal Airport is the perfect spot for training people to fill these positions.

“The airport was originally built as a World War II air force training base,” Marianna Municipal Airport Commerce Board Chairman Jim Hart said. “It was reactivated in 1953 to train pilots for the Korean War and we think it’s ideal.”

Hart said the airport already meets all of the preliminary requirements to provide training.

“We think that the end result will be, we’ll be able to attract a major school like Embry Riddle or some other high-class training facility to locate in Marianna to use our underused facilities,” Hart said.

Marianna city commissioners approved this idea.

Hart wants Jackson County commissioners to support it as well.

County Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said he supports this proposal and he thinks the other commissioners will too.

He said Marianna has something other places can’t offer– open air space.

“Some of these airports where they’re training them like over in Pensacola, I talked to a company over there. They wait 30-45 minutes on the end of the taxiway waiting to take off,” Peacock said. “We don’t have that problem.”

Hart said the school will create new jobs and will attract students to the area, who may stay for good.

Hart will present his idea to the rest of the county commission on Tuesday.

If county commissioners agree to allow training at the airport, Hart said they’ll have to create incentives to attract aircraft and instructors to Marianna.

He believes the school could begin training within the next two years.