MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed in a head-on collision on State Road 71 Thursday night.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. near Bryan Street. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened after a car traveling south on State 71 attempted to pass the car in front of him.

However, he crashed into another car headed north. Troopers said this caused another crash. In all, three cars were involved in in the crash and two other men were seriously injured.

The incident remains under investigation.