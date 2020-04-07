Marianna man charged with attempted murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man who was previously charged in drug bust has not been charged with attempted murder.

The Marianna Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Edwards was responsible for a shooting that took place at the Three Rivers Apartments complex on March 21st.

“During the investigation, investigators determined that Edwards arrived at the apartment complex and contacted the victim who was walking through the complex,” investigators wrote. “When the victim approached the vehicle, Edwards began shooting at the victim. The victim was struck three times as a result. Fortunately, the victim survived.”

Edwards also shot several vehicles and shot at a crowd that had gathered at Peterson’s Grocery.

Edwards is charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into an occupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

This case remains under investigation and the Marianna Police Department asks anyone with any information in this case to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.