MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna Police responded to a call on Wednesday to de-escalate a situation at the Dollar General on Lafayette Street.

When officers arrived, they attempted to arrest James Crooms, 21, who was reported to be acting erratically and displaying a semi-automatic gun.

When they tried to arrest him, he ran through a residential neighborhood. Police were able to intercept him, and have a brief interaction, where Crooms made suicidal remarks.

James Crooms, 21

Crooms continued to flee on foot into the woods.

The K-9 unit set up a perimeter around the wooded area, driving Crooms out of the area. Officers noted that when he left the woods, he did not have the gun in hand anymore.

Crooms was finally stopped after being tased. Crooms was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The man was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, false imprisonment, improper use of a firearm, unlawful open carry, and theft.