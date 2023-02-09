MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) —The city of Marianna honored one of its natives with an award of appreciation for all she is doing for the small, yet close-knit community.

The award was named after Carol Thomas, who was a leading planner for 60 years.

Municipal Development Department Director and FSU graduate, Kay Dennis, began her career at the city hall several years ago.

She is part of a team that plans several events and ideas for economic developments, and infrastructure projects in the community. But for Dennis, every day is different.

“Every day is different in the world of planning,” Dennis said. “There’s no two days alike. You never know what you’re going to walk into when you come to work in the morning.”

Her book, “Surviving Hurricane Michael” even reached the White House, where she was written in acknowledgment by former President Donald Trump. Proceeds from the book went toward helping plant trees in the area.

Dennis said even though rebuilding after Hurricane Michael will take time, she trusts the process and is excited to be a part of the team that’s rebuilding her hometown.

“It will never be the same,” she said. “But in many ways, I think it will be better.”