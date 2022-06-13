MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — City of Marianna officials want to get ahead of the curve and stabilize natural gas prices for their customers.

They said its cost has been fluctuating a lot lately, making it difficult for residents and business owners to budget.

Natural gas usually gets more expensive during the winter and cheaper during the summer.

However, it’s becoming less predictable how costly it’s going to be due to inflation.

Marianna city officials are working with Florida Gas Utility to get a guaranteed price on natural gas for a certain period of time.

They said they want their estimated 1,500 customers to be able to plan for their expenses.

“Just like, you know, your electric bill,” Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said. “You know approximately what that electric bill is going to be based on your habits that you have. And that’s what we’re trying. You know, we don’t want to one month you’re paying a dollar a therm and one month you’re paying 50 cents a therm. I mean that is such a great swing.”

The city agreed to start off with a two-year lock on natural gas.

After those two years are up, they will reassess.