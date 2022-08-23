MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna attorney kept thousands in settlement money that was meant for his clients, police said Tuesday.

LaDray Gilbert kept his clients in the dark after receiving settlement money and then put $60,000 of their money in an account that he used, Marianna police said.

“After documents and financial records were reviewed by investigators, it was found where Gilbert would write checks or have checks written directly from the trust account to himself,” investigators wrote in a news release. “On several occasions, Gilbert would have multiple checks written on the same date, that would total over $10,000, thus attempting to avoid the mandatory reporting.”

Gilbert is charged with with five counts of grand theft and one count of money laundering.