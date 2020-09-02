Marianna adopts mask ordinance

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Marianna passed a mandatory mask ordinance at the commission meeting Tuesday.

The emergency ordinance, that was previously voted down, was passed in a 4 to 1 vote by the commission. The ordinance requiring patrons and employees in retail, food service, and bars to wear a face-covering.

Individuals found to not comply with the ordinance will receive a written warning for the first offense, the second could be punishable by a civil citation of $50, and the third and subsequent offenses could be pushed with a citation of $150.

Businesses found in violation of the ordinance could see similar punishments with the third and subsequent violations resulting in an order to cease operation for twenty-four hours.

The mask ordinance will be in effect until December 31.

