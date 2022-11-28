13 of 17 cases are still going on.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Months after the beach riots last March, court cases are continuing in Bay County. 17 people were arrested, and many were charged with inciting a riot.

But some arrested have already closed cases with the State Attorney’s Office.

After the riots, Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said they planned to throw the book at 17 people arrested for riots.

But months later, some have made deals to avoid prison time.

Gregoryun McConico, Jamicah Baily, Justin Hill and Daylan Preyear were all placed on probation. All four will pay around $1,000 as part of their deals. All four were charged with inciting a riot. Each was 21 years old or younger at the time of the arrest. But 13 cases remain open.

Many men with pending cases have been charged with inciting a riot.

26-year-old Rashad Glasper and 21-year-old Demarion Cooper were both arrested by PCBPD after allegedly posting videos on social media, inciting a riot.

In April, Talamantez said the two were affiliated, gang members. He said the two came to Bay County with the goal of taking over Panama City Beach. But now both are out on bond awaiting trial.

Panama City Beach police denied our request for an interview. The State Attorney’s Office was also unavailable for an interview.