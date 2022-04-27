PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students in the Classical Conversations homeschool program don’t just learn the material, they experience it.

As young teenagers, each plays a role in a mock trial.

“They’re guilty? I’m your girl,” Panama City Eastside student Sailor McVey said.

Students like McVey spent the whole school year preparing their case– meeting with their team once a week to practice.

“What they actually get is an actual trial, a court case with the evidence that’s provided and witness statements and they have to extrapolate from that and create their witness characters and their attorneys from that information,” Classical Conversations Support Representative Lisa Red said.

At the end of the school year, students compete against each other in front of a teen court judge.

On Wednesday, Niceville and Panama City Eastside went head to head.

“For cross-exam, someone I don’t even know had to ask me questions I hadn’t been prepared for,” a homeschool student from Niceville Samuel Way said. “So I had to just make up answers sometimes from like a script that we had to memorize.”

Classical Conversation leaders said this is a great way to learn about America’s judicial system and also how difficult it is to prepare for a trial.

“Well it was a little stressful at first but mostly, after that, I got my nerves under control and I had a great job,” Niceville student Aiden White said.

Students like White said this practice has taught them a lot about the process.

In the end, the judge named Niceville the winner.