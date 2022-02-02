OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man wanted for questioning in a double homicide near Fort Walton Beach was found dead, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Ankenbrand, 47, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a vehicle in Indiana on Wednesday.

Investigators had been searching for Ankenbrand since discovering the bodies of his estranged girlfriend, Annastacia Merrell, 52, and Merrell’s co-worker Patrick Tymoch, inside Merell’s home Tuesday afternoon, the news release said.

Investigators said Ankenbrand’s missing black Ford mustang was found on Wednesday at a home east of Crestview.

Ankenbrand had sold the car on Monday to a citizen who discovered Wednesday afternoon that OCSO was trying to locate both the mustang and Ankenbrand and he immediately contacted law enforcement, according to the news release.

Ankenbrand was driving Merrell’s 2013 silver Nissan Juke and he was found not far from the Indiana/Illinois state line.