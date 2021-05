PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for attempted murder in Alabama late Friday night.

Authorities arrested Dekeivon Lawton. Officials said Lawton currently has a warrant from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office in Dothan.

He was found in Panama City Beach Friday night and was booked into the Bay County Jail where he is being held until he is extradited back to Alabama.