LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00
NEWS ALERT /
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates.

Man tried to smuggle $34,000 worth of cocaine under his toupee, police say

Local News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Spanish National Police)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Colombian man was detained in Barcelona after he reportedly tried to smuggle about $34,000 worth of cocaine under a poorly-fitted toupee, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Police said the man caught their attention when he arrived on a flight from Bogota on June 18 and appeared nervous.

Officers had the man remove his wig and found a package stuck to his head with about $34,000 worth of cocaine, authorities said.

“There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” the Spanish National Police said in a statement.

The statement included a photo of a middle-aged man in a wig with his eyes blocked out, but police gave no more details regarding his identity.

The man was charged with a public health violation. It’s unclear if he is still in police custody.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.