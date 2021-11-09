Man steals more than $20,000 in car tires from local dealership

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man was arrested for stealing more than $20,000 in car tires from a local dealership, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

John Peters

John Peters, 35, of Panama City has been charged with grand theft and scheming to defraud.

BCSO investigators said Peters was employed at the car dealership, was ordering tires from a tire manufacturer that was used by the car dealership.

When the tires were delivered, Peters would provide the invoice slip to the car dealership but would write a fictitious repair order number on the invoice, BCSO said.

In several cases, large off-roading tires were obtained for small vehicles. Instead, Peters loaded the tires into his personal vehicle and took them to another location.

BCSO said a total of 55 tires were ordered, with a total value of $21,409.

Investigators spoke with Peters and he admitted to selling the tires to various friends in Bay County and pocketing the profits.

He was arrested and taken to Bay County Jail.