Man sentenced to 15 years in state prison for shooting victim multiple times

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Assan Rodgers will be spending the next 15 years in state prison for aggravated battery.

The charge stems from an incident on November 22, 2017 when the victim visited Rodgers’ home to visit a woman at the residence.

Rodgers then confronted the victim why he was at the property and armed himself with a firearm, firing at the victim as he was walking to his vehicle, hitting him from behind in the shoulder blade and thigh.

During the investigation law enforcement recovered 21 shell casings Rodgers had fired.

The victim was able to drive away and was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Apollo 11 Women reunite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apollo 11 Women reunite"

Robert Moak sentencing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Moak sentencing"

Assan Rodgers sentencing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Assan Rodgers sentencing"

Volunteers rebuild home for family of nine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers rebuild home for family of nine"

"Michael" the exhibit is now open on Gulf Coast campus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Michael" the exhibit is now open on Gulf Coast campus"

COLD CASE: Elizabeth Prescott

Thumbnail for the video titled "COLD CASE: Elizabeth Prescott"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.