Man sentenced to 15 years in state prison for shooting victim multiple times

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Assan Rodgers will be spending the next 15 years in state prison for aggravated battery.

The charge stems from an incident on November 22, 2017 when the victim visited Rodgers’ home to visit a woman at the residence.

Rodgers then confronted the victim why he was at the property and armed himself with a firearm, firing at the victim as he was walking to his vehicle, hitting him from behind in the shoulder blade and thigh.

During the investigation law enforcement recovered 21 shell casings Rodgers had fired.

The victim was able to drive away and was taken to the hospital.