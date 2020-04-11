Man runs 6 miles with large wooden cross on his shoulder

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — April 10th is Good Friday, the day when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

For runner Marc Tomlinson, it was an opportunity to be a witness to others.

“Today is Good Friday,” Tomlinson said, “which marks the day what Jesus carried his cross to the crucifixion. Jesus has reminded us to pick up our cross, our plans, and our desires, and turn our lives over to Him.”

Tomlinson is a runner and Christ-follower by trade but works as a Project Manager for David H. Melvin Engineering. He usually runs up to 6 miles a day, 5 days a week.

The cross didn’t seem to slow him down too much because today, he managed to complete six miles in one hour.

“The cross was made out of lightweight material,” Tomlinson said, “not too heavy. But it was awkward trying to support it while running.”

Tomlinson said that this was his first time completing the cross-carrying run and that he intends to do it again next year.

“Hopefully, I can start a tradition in the years to come,” Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson urges fellow believers to be proud of their faith and to share it with others.

“Be strong in faith, witness to others, and don’t be shy about sharing God’s love and grace with everyone you can,” Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson is an active member of Rivertown Community Church in Blountstown.