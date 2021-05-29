Man rescued from waters off of Shell Island Saturday evening

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are investigating a water rescue that happened around 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening in the waters off of Shell Island.

News 13 has been told FWC officers brought the victim to shore, and paramedics took the man to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Authorities said the man was in bad condition. Sheriff’s deputies are trying to determine how the man got into trouble.

News 13 will have additional details as soon as they become available.

